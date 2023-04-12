Walker Bay Live summer music events and a Veterans Memorial were two of several items the Walker Council discussed at the April 4 regular city meeting.
A request by Walker American Legion Post 134 and Walker VFW Post 2701 to erect a Veterans Memorial in the south City Park where miniature golf course was once located was approved by the council.
Last year a request was made to build the memorial in the upper city park behind the rest rooms near the lake, but because of the lack of a handicapped accessible sidewalk and losing green space, the council thought the area along Highway 371 was the best location. The area is already illuminated and has access to the tunnel under the highway with plenty of parking.
The council also approved the request by Kristin Holly to hold three Walker Bay Live music events in the upper city park and one in the lower city park. The upper city park dates are July 13, 20 and Aug. 3, and the one in the lower city park is June 29.
The council approved some conditions including that any vendors taking part in one of the events must apply separately for a park use application — and liquor license, in case of a non-profit selling alcohol — in sufficient time for it to be approved by both the Park Board and City Council prior to the event.
The dock system used for the entertainment stage must be removed at the end of event by 9 a.m. the next morning, along with removal of signs, other materials and garbage.
The council also approved Walker Rotary serving food, beverages and beer, along with a temporary liquor license, for the July 13 Walker Bay Live event that is expected to bring in up to 400 people.
The council also heard from Jon Roscoe of Miller McDonald on the 2022 financial audit. Roscoe said there were no compliance issues and control deficiencies to report, while the fund balance and financial statement fund balance were significantly covered.
Later in the meeting the council accepted the audit as presented.
In the city staff comment section, City Administrator Hope Fairchild had a few items to mention. They included announcing that the Personnel Committee has competed interviews for the finance specialist deputy clerk position and a decision on an applicant should be made soon; thanking the Public Works staff for their hard work and dedication this winter keeping roads clear and safe; council reps and herself working with Hy-Tec on the new public library project to finish construction-ready designs; meeting with Walker Community Garden team to keep them updated through the planning and construction of the new library; and announcing April 30 is the end of the cold weather rule time period for municipal utilities, after which the city may disconnect the utility service of a resident customer due to past due water and sewer bills.
In other business, the council:
Approved the consent agenda that included the March 6 city council meeting minutes, the March 27 Planning Commission Board of Adjustments, February Zoning Administrator report, March 21 Public Works Committee meeting minutes, March 21 Library Advisory Board meeting minutes, March 28 Park Advisory Board meeting minutes, Feb. 25-March 24 Walker Police Department monthly report, Feb. 28 Cash Balance report, monthly sales tax receipts, Feb. 27 Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes, Feb. 28 Park Advisory meeting minutes, and Feb. 21 Library Advisory Board meeting minutes; paying the 2023 Ambulance Garage property taxes of $6,752; transfer of $649 from February Paul Bunyan Natural Gas franchise fees to the Street Capital Project Fund 500 Sidewalk Account; Mayor Jerecho Worth and Fairchild attending League of Minnesota Cities annual conference June 21-23 in Duluth at a cost of $225 and $275 respectively, plus hotel rooms, meals and mileage; Chief Peter Anderley attending 2023 Minnesota Chief of Police Conference April 11-14 in Duluth at no cost because of scholarship; Office Travis Baker attending Property Room Management Training May 11-14 in Duluth at a cost of $395 plus hotel room, meals and mileage; Water Operation and Maintenance training May 23 for Dan Salitros in Breezy Point; Line Tracing for Jay Carroll and Salitros at a cost of $150 each in Detroit Lakes; Water and Wastewater training for Dan Martin June 27-29 at cost of hotel room and meals in Wahkon; Water Operation and Maintenance training for Carroll Aug. 2 at no cost in Blackduck; cleaning and inspecting water tower No. 2 by KLM Engineering Inc. in May at $3,200; and payment of $1,720 to Mosquito Be Gone, Hometown and North Star Pet Control for spraying wetlands four times between Second and Fourth Streets and between Fourth and Fifth Streets.
Accepted a donation of $150 from Thomas Hendry to the city police department.
Approved a Minnesota Premises Permit for lawful gambling at the Arvig Walker Area Community Center on Jan. 1.
Approved temporary on-sale liquor licenses for Portage Brewing Company to hold several events this year in the Arvig parking lot. The seven dates are May 27, June 17 and 24, July 1, Aug. 5, and Sept. 2 and 23.
Tabled Mayor Worth’s request to write a monthly article for The Pilot-Independent newspaper until the next meeting because Worth was unable to attend this meeting.
Approved adding Juneteenth, June 19, as an official holiday on which no city business can be conducted starting this year.
Approved interim use permit for NAPA at 821 Minnesota Avenue for the sale of used vehicles and the use of a portable storage pod with the stated findings of fact and conditions.
Approved an interim use permit for a vacation short-term rental at 402 Lake May Road with the stated findings of fact and conditions.
Approved interim use permit for a vacation short-term rental at 712 Cleveland Boulevard with the stated findings of fact and conditions.
Approved the Walker Library agreement for naming rights for the Jim and Kathryn Lohr STEM Collection with a donation of $10,000.
Approved free kids’ fishing event and picnic with meals in the lower city park July 22 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for about 90 people. Set-up will begin Friday afternoon and clean-up will take place July 23.
Approved the Student Angler Tournament in the lower city park July 8-9 for about 75 to 100 people.
Approved the Michaud Family picnic July 29 in the upper city park for about 50 to 75 people.
Approved North Central Bass Tournament Aug. 20 in the lower city park from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. for about 60 people, contingent upon receipt of liability insurance.
Approved Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Community Ed to use the upper and lower city park June 12-20 and July 10-20 from 9 a.m. to noon for the Summer Rec Program for about 60 people.
Approved Wahoo Bass Shootout fishing tournament June 17-18 in the lower city park by the Walker Youth Hockey Association for about 300 people.
Approved Minnesota State Airports Fund Grant Agreement Contract for a fuel system chip card reader at the Walker Airport with the city’s 30 percent share costing $8,457.91.
Approved resolution providing authorization to execute Minnesota Department of Transportation Agency Agreement for federal airport improvement excluding land acquisition.
Discussed the Highway 371 bump-out project at the corner of Sixth Street and Minnesota, and the decision not to move forward because of safety concerns for pedestrians.
Announced the next council meeting is May 1 at 6 p.m.
Announced the Public Works Committee will meeting April 18 at 7 p.m.
Announced the Planning Commission Board of Adjustments will meet April 24 at 6 p.m.
Announced the Park Advisory Board will meet April 25 at 5 p.m.
