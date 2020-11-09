Retiring Walker City Administrator Terri Bjorklund was presented a plaque for her many years of service and a presentation was given on a future airport construction plan.
Those were two of many items discussed at the Nov. 2 council meeting.
Gary Wilkening, the longest serving council member, made the presentation to Bjorklund, thanking her for the 21 years of hard work and dedication to the city of Walker.
“She’s been a wonderful person to have around and she’s become my friend,” Wilkening said.
Bjorklund thanked Wilkening and the council, stating that city staff and council have worked together so the citizens of this community can be proud. “It’s a happy day, but it’s also a sad day for me.”
A 20-year plan for Walker Airport was presented to the council by Melissa Underwood.
Part of the plan includes increasing the runway from 3,220 to 3,500 feet, even possibly 4,000 feet. This would include either closing County Road 62 north of the airport or re-routing it.
“This is just a plan. Nothing is set in stone,” she said.
The plan is currently in review with the FAA, which could take anywhere from six months to two years for approval.
In other city business, the council:
Approved payment of $4,820 to SEH for Walker Municipal Airport 2020 Beacon and REIL replacement construction.
Approved payment of $9,000 and $8,000 to Taft Stettinius and Hollister for professional services rendered and costs advanced for the sewer and water improvement notes, respectively.
Approved payment of $13,817 to NTI for work done on 2020 Northside Street project to date.
Approved payment of $422,434.08 to RL Larson Excavating Inc. for work done on the 2020 Northside Street project.
Approved payment of $84,739.68 to Hytec Construction for the Trailhead Rest room construction through Sept. 30.
Approved payment of $40,666.69 to Hytec Construction for the Trailhead Rest room construction through Oct. 26.
Approved transfer of $41,455.03 from Fund 513 Michigan Avenue Capital Project account to Fund 504 Tenth Street, and the remaining balance of $123,544.97 plus interest to Fund 500 Street Capital projects.
Approved transfer of $18,105.49 plus interest from Fund 510 JOBZ to Fund 500 Street Capital projects (sidewalks).
Approved transfer of $11,956.62 from Fund 101 (Cable TV revenues) to Fund 500 Street Capital projects (sidewalks).
Approved annual membership dues of $1,575 to Cass County Economic Development Corporation for Key Partner level. The council discussed increasing their due amount next year.
Approved resolution certifying past due Walker Water Works accounts not paid in full by Nov. 4 be moved to the 2021 tax roll.
Accepted donation of $60 from Jane Baker.
Approved a three-year contract dated Oct. 29 with Miller McDonald for auditing services.
Approved salary increase of $1 per hour for Dan Salitros, who recently passed his sewer operator’s test and received his license. The pay raise was approved by council when Salitros was hired.
Approved revisions to Walker Police Department Policy and Procedure Manual order No. 22 use of force and order No. 44 eyewitness identification procedures. Both were mandated by the State Legislature.
Approved Hope Fairchild’s transition from probationary period to full-time benefit earning employee.
Passed a resolution stating updated designations.
Passed a resolution authorizing the mayor and city administrator to sign all state and federal grants.
Approved allowing affected staff to retain vacation leave accumulated beyond 192 hours allowed per the personnel policy due to COVID-19, with the understanding members must meet the policy by Dec. 31, 2021.
Approved a 3 percent increase in wages for all non-union staff excluding probationary personnel, and a 5 percent wage increase for Joanne Mitchell, effective Jan. 1.
Approved the Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes for Sept. 28.
Approved the Planning Commission Board of Adjustments text amendment change to section 109-195 of city ordinance.
Approved the Planning Commission Board of Adjustments recommendation for an interim use permit application for a vacation private home rental located at 600 Eighth Street, pending completion of inspection by a city building official which did pass.
Approved the Planning Commission Board of Adjustments for a variance located at 209 Birchwood Avenue W.
Reviewed the 2020 beacon and REIL Replacement project at Walker Airport. Work is still ongoing and the beacon won’t be installed until next spring.
Approved Kitchigami Regional Library System proposed 2021 budget for the Walker Library levy at $14,413 plus $406 for automation, repair and replacement. This was approved at a higher amount earlier this year, but because of COVID the amount dropped.
Approved payment of $7,558.50 to Kitchigami Regional Library for the second half of 2020 levy payment.
Approved the Park Advisory Board meeting minutes of Sept. 22.
Discussed Steve Bilben’s seat on the Park Advisory Board that is up at the end of March. Bilben has agreed to stay on the board, which some council members approved of.
Approved appointment of Kate Tande to the vacant Park Advisory Board seat.
Discussed accepting park applications in 2021 on a case-by-case basis for events. Frost Fest would be the first event to be held in the park sometime in March, but as of right now organizers have not decided whether or not to move ahead with the festival that was cancelled in 2020 because of COVID-19. The city will come up with plans based on CDC guidelines.
Moved the Elm Avenue and Seventh Street intersection update back to public works because the city is still waiting on the engineer’s report.
Approved reopening of street closure applications in 2021, except for the Northside Street project area until construction is completed. The final phase of construction won’t be completed until next spring when the final wear course of pavement is put down.
Discussed dredging a larger boat dock area at City Dock near The Chase. City staff will come up with an agreement to submit to the DNR. The council has already lined up Ryan Bruns to do the dredging
Hired Johnson Jet Line to video about 3,000 feet of clay tile sewer along Minnesota Avenue at a cost of $3,850.
Heard from Public Works Director Mike Ridlon that the new backhoe was delivered and will be a great asset for the city. He also announced that the transmission in the backhoe went out while moving pallets of winter salt. He will check on the cost for a rental.
In other announcements, city offices and DMV will both be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, and Nov. 26-27 for Thanksgiving; DMV Nov. 12-13 for computer system updates; and Walker Bay Spirits Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving.
Set the Truth in Taxation meeting to 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at Fire Hall.
The council meeting was continued to 5 p.m. Friday to canvas election results.
