The Walker City Council set the preliminary tax levy at 3.84 percent at the Sept. 13 regular meeting, discussed the new library project and explained why one of the water towers had to be drained in the middle of the night.
The preliminary tax levy for 2022, which can only be lowered, not raised, at the Truth and Taxation hearing in December, is $1,077,623. This is $39,894 more than the 2021 levy, which was minus 3.26 percent last year.
The council also adopted the 2021 preliminary budget and set the Truth in Taxation meeting for Dec. 6 at 6 p.m., where the final levy will be approved.
Kathi Cadmus gave an update on the Library Board’s subcommittees, and Mayor Annie McMurrin reported on progress in finding a location for the library.
Cadmus said that since the Friends of the Library does not have authority to raise money exceeding $25,000, they have talked with the Walker Area Foundation about not only advising potential donors but serving as the financial agent.
When asked how much more needs to be raised for the new library, Cadmus was told more than $1.2 million, over and above what has already been raised. Sales tax proceeds cannot be used for the project.
McMurrin said the city is still in talks with Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School District to purchase property for the library.
Turning to the water tower issue, Councilor Jim Senenfelder said one tower had to be drained in the middle of the night back in August because of a malfunction at the water plant that resulted in contaminants getting into city water.
“It was caught early by city employees and dealt with overnight,” Senenfelder said.
Mike Ridlon, the Public Works director, said about 300,000 gallons were drained from one of the towers.
Cass County Health and Nutrition SHIP Educator Simon Whitehead sent an email to the city asking about the contaminants in the water that flowed through the community garden. People were concerned about food contamination from the flood, with Ridlon assuring Whitehead the levels of contaminants were miniscule and would in no way affect produce from the garden.
In other city business, the council:
Advised that staff will be removing items from graves including fresh and artificial flowers at Evergreen Cemetery. People are advised to remove any items they wish to save.
Reviewed regular council meeting minutes of Aug. 2.
Reviewed Walker Planning Commission Board of Adjustments regular meeting minutes of Aug. 30.
Reviewed July 2021 Zoning Administrator report.
Reviewed the Park Advisory Board meeting minutes of Aug. 24.
Reviewed Walker Public Library Board meeting minutes of Aug. 18.
Reviewed Public Works Committee meeting minutes of Aug. 31.
Reviewed the Cemetery Board meeting minutes of Aug. 26.
Reviewed Walker Area Joint Fire Department meeting of Aug. 12.
Reviewed Walker Police Department Monthly Report that included five arrests, four accidents and 31 investigations.
Reviewed email from Chris Parthun of MDH regarding the city receiving the Dave Neiman Small Systems Source Water Protection award.
Reviewed the state-certified library support for 2022 in the amount of $16,981.
Reviewed the Minnesota Payment Advice with Walker receiving the first half of the American Rescue Plan funds for $49,416.55.
Approved payment of $2,410 to SEH for the Walker Airport 2020 Beacon and REIL replacement construction phase.
Approved payment of $17,425 to SEH for the Walker Airport 2021 crack seal and SRE building final design phase.
Approved payment of $21,711.78 to Ram General Contracting for materials and work completed on airport 2021 SRE building construction.
Approved payment of $22,665.04 to Ulteig and $165,832.11 to RL Larson Excavating for work completed on Northside Street Improvement project.
Approved payment of $2,820.25 to Hytec Construction for work completed on Trailhead rest room building.
Approved payment of $3,100 to Turf Tech for Evergreen Cemetery August lawn mowing.
Reviewed the thank you from Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce.
Approved purchase of a new computer server, licensing and labor for $8,066 from Microtech Computer Center. The new server will be installed in 2022.
Approved paying $1,218 to the League of Minnesota Cities for annual membership dues.
Approved ordinance amending utilities, water system rates and charges, and billing and payments.
Approved sending letter of support to include Jefferson Bus Lines’ application to MnDOT for federal 5311(f) funding.
Tabled adopting Walker City Council bylaws.
Approved City Administrator Hope Fairchild attending the League of Minnesota Cities 2021 Clerks’ Academy Oct. 7-8 for $249 plus a two-night stay in a hotel, meals and mileage.
Approved Fairchild attending the Cass County Economic Development Corporation annual meeting Oct. 14 in East Gull Lake for $40 plus mileage.
Approved JoDawn Ivey’s letter of resignation effective Dec. 31.
Approved advertising for a 32-hour liquor store clerk at a starting wage of $13 per hour.
Approved the Walker Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes for July 26.
Approved a conditional use permit to haul 50 cubic yards of dirt to 821 Minnesota Avenue W., with proposed findings of facts and conditions.
Approved a conditional use permit for a recycling center to be located at 105 Tower Avenue W., with proposed findings of facts and conditions.
Tabled setting a limit on the amount of vacation rental units allowed within city limits.
Approved applying for and accepting airport 2021 ARPA funds.
Approved Library Board meeting minutes for July 21.
Approved the Park Advisory Board meeting minutes for July 27.
Hired Ryan Bruns to remove sand and silt from the inlet in pond A1 at a cost of $2,500.
Approved Cemetery Board meeting minutes for July 29.
Approved purchase of three signs for Evergreen Cemetery at a cost of $1,911.
