The preliminary tax levy for Walker was set at 2 percent for 2020 by the city council Sept. 9.
The levy, which can be only lowered at the Truth and Taxation hearing Dec. 2, is $21,012 more than the 2019 levy at $1,072,696.
The council was happy with the tax levy and lauded the city staff for its work in keeping property taxes down.
In other city business, the council:
Approved the liquor store profit allocation of $74,241 for distribution as described in exhibit 2018-A and approving the transfers of those funds.
Approved moving $68,324.69 from 501 Local Sales Tax Fund and $68,324.69 from 500 Streets Capitol Projects Fund to 504 2018 Highway 12 project to pay for the city’s portion of the project.
This is the first time the city has used sales tax funds to help pay for a city street project, helping to keep the costs of assessments down for affected taxpayers.
Passed a resolution accepting donations of $4,620 to the city from Walker citizens, businesses and others. The Underwood Family Foundation gave $2,000, Katherine Mattson and the Walker Lions Club $600 each, American Legion Auxiliary and Leer Title $500 each, $100 from Bank Forward, Larry Kimball Attorney and Pederson, Smith and Roehl, Brad Spry State Farm Insurance $70 and Michael Undem Attorney with $50.
Approved the distribution of $1,200 to the Walker Park Bench cement pad, $2,500 to the Library Building Fund and $920 to the Library Summer Reading Program.
Approved transfer of $35,000 from the DMV checking account to the Airport checking account. This was approved in the 2019 budget.
Approved sending Police Officer Travis Baker to a Toward Zero Death Conference Oct. 22-24 in St. Cloud at a cost of mileage, meals and wages. The hotel room will be partially paid for by a grant after reimbursement.
Approved agreement with HYTEC Construction for the design build project of the Trail Head rest rooms that will be located on the east side of Fifth Street parking green. This project will be coordinated with any 2020 projects.
Granted City Administrator Terri Bjorklund permission to find grant funds for the rest room project.
Approved the Walker Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes of July 29.
Approved the Walker Library Board minutes of July 17.
Approved the Walker Park Advisory Board minutes of July 23.
Hired First Systems Technology at an estimated cost of $2,200 to complete annual calibrations on the water plant and lift station flow meters.
Entered into an agreement with KLM Engineering for repair of the drain valve and overfill pipe in tower no. 1 at a cost of $11,392.
Entered into an agreement with KLM Engineering for a 12-year cleaning and inspection contract for both water towers starting in 2023 and ending in 2031 at a cost of $850 a year for a total of $20,400.
Entered into an agreement with KLM Engineering for installation of a Grid-Bee mixer in water tower no. 1 at a cost $12,200.
Approved quote of $5,700 from Electric Pump for installation of new impeller at the lower lift pump.
Approved quote of $3,611.42 from West Side Auto to repair the transmission in the 2003 Ford one-ton public works truck.
Approved request from Chase on the Lake to close Fifth Street North from Cleveland Boulevard down to the City Pier and to place a 49- by 98-foot tent at the bottom for Eelpout Festival 2020. There were six conditions that will need to be followed including passage around the tent, passage on Cleveland Boulevard, having a porta-a-john and trash plan, and securing the tent without damaging the street or public property.
Heard that the Cass County Economic Development Corporation annual meeting is Oct. 3 at Leech Lake Event Center.
