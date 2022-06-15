The Walker Council has approved a time line to hire a new police chief who will replace retiring Chief Wayne Tennis.
Advertising will be posted in August followed by reviewing applications and holding interviews in September and October. The name of the new chief will be announced at the November City Council meeting with a December start date and training with Chief Tennis for a few weeks to a month.
The council also accepted the resignation of Police Officer Andy Erickson, who said he needed to make this change in order to better balance other areas of his life.
“I enjoy being a Walker Police officer and would like to continue being a member of the team should part-time status be an option available to me. If this is not possible my last day will be June 16,” Erickson said in a letter. “This has been a very difficult decision for me to make and was not made lightly. Thank you for entrusting me to serve this community for the many years I was honored to do so.”
Jordyn Sullivan, who already has experience as a peace officer, was hired as a part-time police officer at the rate of $23 per hour.
The Police Officer job description and advertising for full-time and part-time police officers positions was also approved by the council.
New veterans memorial
Walker Legion and VFW member Ryan Pels came before the council to discuss the Veteran’s Memorial he first proposed to the council a few months back.
Pels said he would like to see the memorial in the park, adding that Larry Kimball does have a piece of land along Highway 34 heading out of town.
The memorial would need to be about 100 feet by 100 feet to accommodate at least 50 flags.
When asked what else would be put at the memorial, Pels said possible some small statues. “Let’s start with flags and see what we have room for,” he said.
Mayor Annie McMurrin said she would like to see a drawing of the memorial before the city decides anything.
Councilor Jim Senenfelder said he liked the Highway 34 location, with Pels adding that site is more than big enough.
In other city business, the council:
Accepted the 2021 audit as presented earlier in the night by a representative from Miller McDonald in Bemidji.
Approved the transfer of funds to specific funds that was set in the 2022 budget.
Approved transfer of $35,203.50 to the sewer fund for the land purchase of parcel No. 96-135-3201.
Approved having Ehler’s fill out and submit the city’s 2021 tax increment financing reports.
Accepted a donation of $200 from Hiram Township for the library building.
Approved donation request from Jeff Holly of the Walker Area Foundation for the city to donate $100 for the Fourth of July fireworks. The city amended a motion to increase donation to $1,000.
Approved a resolution for a permit for lawful gambling at the Walker Area Community Center on Jan. 2.
Approved a temporary on-sale liquor license request from Portage Brewing Company for Aug. 6, Sept. 3, 10 and 24 in the Arvig parking lot on Fifth Street.
Discussed and decided there was no reason to revive the Walker Arts and Culture Board and to hire a ground keeper to maintain the Rock Garden, Pavilion, Lighthouse and Circle of Time.
The city has hired someone to work on the Rock Garden, while Public Works takes care of the Circle of Time, Lighthouse and Pavilion.
Councilor Gary Wilkening said he thinks it is important the city bring back the rock garden and keep it that way going forward.
Approved resolution appointing election judges for the Aug. 9 Primary and Nov. 8 General Election.
Approved the non-union insurance increases of Delta Dental Insurance at $34.40 per month and Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Insurance at $210.60 per month.
Approved increase of Zoning Administrator/Accounting Clerk/Receptionist Jennie Meyer’s wage to $25 per hour starting June 13.
Approved purchase of squad car from Cass County for $5,000 plus graphics updates and maintenance for a total of $8,000.
Approved a temporary on-sale liquor license request from Walker Rotary for the Fourth of July activities.
Approved Walker Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes for April 25.
Approved ordinance 2022-04 amending specific uses for vacation/private home rentals for administrative requirement, parking and house rules.
Approved resolution authorizing summary publication of ordinance 2022-04.
Approved Walker Planning Commission Board of Adjustments quit claim deed on the property in front of 709 Heartland Place South.
Approved Library Advisory Board meeting minutes of April 20.
Appointed Wendy Paul to her first term on the Library Advisory Board as a surrounding community member.
Tabled Walker Library Pledge Agreement and Naming Rights for Dale and Harriet Jones, to speak with the Jones’ about the line item in their agreement about them being able to suspend funds if construction does not begin by the end of 2022.
Approved the Park Advisory Board meeting minutes for April 26.
Approved request by Sandy Munson to hold the Munson Family Baby Shower in the upper city park June 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for about 20 people.
Approved request from MNBN to use lower park pavilion June 19 for the Minnesota Bass Tournament for close to 100 people. Set-up will take place from 6 to 7 a.m. and the event will go from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Approved the application from Walker Rotary for July 4 fish fry, children’s games, band and fireworks in the lower city park for about 1,000 people. Set-up will take place July 3 starting at 5 p.m. and clean-up is July 5 starting at 8 a.m.
Approved purchase a fire hydrant, pipes and valves for $8,149.59 for water connection at parcel No. 96-360-0110 — Baird’s Development along Highway 371.
Approved street closure request from Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce Sept. at midnight until Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. for Fifth Street north and south and Fourth Street north between Orton’s and Benson’s.
Approved request from Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce for the Ethnic Fest Parade Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to noon on Highway 371 between Highway 34 and Second Street.
Approved request from Terry Holly for the Walker Lions Club July 4 Parade and special event banner from 2 to 3 p.m. on Highway 371 between Highway 34 and Second Street, pending proof of insurance submittal.
Discussed and decided not to give Nicholas Volby permission to place honey bees and apiaries on city property near sewer ponds and/or airport.
Approved Master Professional Services Agreement for preliminary engineering services for rehabilitation of the downtown alleys south of Highway 371 from Fourth to Seventh Street for $3,600.
Advised that city offices and the DMV will be closed July 4.
