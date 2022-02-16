The status of a new public library in Walker was discussed at the city council meeting Feb. 7, but the No. 1 hold up remains finding a location.
City Administrator Hope Fairchild told the council that in her discussion with the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board earlier that night, they balked when she told them the city needs 40,000 square feet for the library.
The city has proposed building the new library between the water tower and community garden along Tower Avenue on property the city owns but for which the school district has an easement.
Fairchild said the school board first wants to see a design that shows the location of the building and landscaping features. Preliminary designs were made for the old library location, but they haven’t been updated yet because the engineering firm is waiting until a new location is approved.
The school board also told Fairchild the city could build the library behind the water tower where the old ice skating rink was located.
Councilor Jim Senenfelder, who was connected via ZOOM from Texas, said school does not need that green space and they are the ones holding up the library project.
“I’m tired of being beaten up on this,” Senenfelder said about all the negative comments he has received about the council taking so long to find a location for the new library.
Mayor Annie McMurrin said this is a great location with the community garden right there.
The council also recognized and presented gift cards from Dairy Queen to the three fourth-graders from Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School who took first through third in the Minnesota Rural Water Association Water Week Poster Contest. Emery Hansen was given a $20 gift card for taking first place, Lincoln Woodford a $15 gift card for second and Tori Donarski a $15 gift card for third.
“You guys did a great job. I enjoyed looking at all the posters,” the mayor told the students.
In other city business, the council:
Heard from Kristopher Carlson of Ulteig Engineering during a public hearing on the proposed engineering report and facility plan sanitary sewer collection and water distribution system improvements for the northwest area of the city. The project is slated for 2023 with an estimated cost of $2.5 million.
The streets the project entails include Cleveland Boulevard from Seventh Street to the dead end, Lakeside Drive, Front Street from Seventh past Eight Street, Eighth Street from Minnesota Avenue to Railroad Avenue and the alley going west from Eighth Street.
In the public hearing scheduled to consider revisions to the city code pertaining to the fee schedule, Fairchild said the city received no public comments.
Approved the consent agenda that included meeting minutes, the monthly Walker Police Department monthly report, the Cass County Emergency Operations Plan and paying invoices for completed city projects.
Approved payment of $30,216.16 to Walker Area Joint Fire Department for the 2022 contract.
Approved Minnesota Premises Permit for lawful gambling for Cass County 40& 8 Voiture 714 at Walker Legion Club.
Accepted donation of $1,000 from Leech Lake Distributors, Inc.
Adopted the 2021 Fee Schedule with updated fees and renaming to 2022 Fee Schedule with a change to the sewer dump fee at the, city park proposed by Councilor Gary Wilkening. The dump fee will stay at $15, not lowered to $5.
Approved a resolution to elect the standard allowance available under the revenue loss provision of the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund established under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Approved Fairchild and Joanne Mitchell attending the MCFOA annual conference March 22-25 in St. Cloud at a cost $375 per person plus room, meals and mileage.
Approved Fairchild, Mitchell and Jennie Meyer attending the LMC 2022 Safety and Loss Control workshop in Bemidji March 2 at a cost of $20 per person plus mileage.
Approved Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes of Nov. 29.
Approved request from liquor store manager to purchase a new reach-in cooler condensing unit and two evaporators for $12,259 pus tax and shipping.
Approved payment of $2,061.05 to Design Electric Inc. for work completed on the Walker Municipal Airport beacon motor.
Approved Library Board meeting minutes of Dec. 15.
Approved special Library Board meeting minutes of Dec. 28.
Approved the Nielson Family get-together requested by Janet Stine for use of the upper city park June 25 for about 35 people. Set-up will take place at 8 a.m. and the actual event at 9 with clean-up completed by 6 p.m.
Approved Leech Lake Chamber request to use the lower city park for the Leech Lake Walleye Tournament June 4-5. Set-up will take place June 3 and clean-up on June 6.
Approved Leech Lake Chamber request to use lower city for the Spring Bike Fling June from 10 a.m. to until 1 p.m. for about 75 participants and spectators. Set-up will take place beginning at 8 a.m. and clean-up completed by 3 p.m.
Approved Leech Lake Chamber request to use both the upper and lower city park for Walker Bay Day Aug. 6 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. for about 750 people. Set-up will take place Aug. 5 and clean-up on Aug. 7 until 4 p.m.
Approved request from Leech Lake Chamber to use 10 picnic tables Sept. 9-12 for Ethnic Fest.
Approved park bench donation from Doug and Amanda Schultz to honor Corrine Erickson. The bench will be placed near the playground area.
Approved resolution for Walker Sanitary Sewer Collection and Water Distribution System preliminary engineering report and facility plan.
Approved recommendation to send Mike Ridlon and Danny Martin to the MRWA annual conference March 1-3 in St. Cloud at a cost of $250 per person plus room and board.
At the end of the meeting, Mayor McMurrin announced a summary from the Jan. 3 meeting when the council went into a closed session to discuss Fairchild’s job evaluation. The council stated Fairchild met all requirements.
McMurrin also thanked the Public Works staff for their great work clearing snow this winter, and advised that city offices and DMV will be closed Feb. 21 for President’s Day.
