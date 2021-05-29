The Walker Community Farmers’ and Crafters Market not only serves as a gathering place for community members and visitors, but guests can purchase vendor-grown produce, specialty foods, consumables, crafts, jewelry and much more.
The market promotes and supports education, healthy living, local agriculture and community interaction all in an upbeat, welcoming atmosphere. Farmers and producers sell their products directly to the public, allowing consumers to have a direct relationship with the vendor.
Green Scene Market, located at 617 Michigan Avenue, will once again host the farmers’ and crafters market every Thursday beginning this week through Sept. 16.
“We are really excited for the start of the farmers market season! Expect to see spring produce, a variety of crafts, locally made kombucha and fresh juices,” said Erin Haefele, owner of Green Scene.
Each Thursday market features:
• Live acoustic entertainment
• Wood-fired oven pizzas
• Breakfast and lunch specials
• Fresh juices and smoothies
• A wide variety of locally grown produce
• Hand-crafted baked bread including gluten-free
• Fresh hand-crafted fruit pies, granola, cookies and dessert bars
• Jams, preserves and salsa
• local raw honey and maple syrup
• Hand-harvested wild rice
• Locally raised fresh chicken, beef, lamb and pork
• Garden berries, plants and flowers
• Goat soap, natural bath and body products, and other personal care products
• Essential oils
• Hand-crafted jewelry and art works
