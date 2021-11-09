The Festival of Lights event this year will be a sight to behold, something to delight all the senses.
In the spirit of giving, the Nov. 26-27 event will offer many opportunities to have fun and make someone else’s holiday brighter.
• Do you love the Festival of Lights Parade? Well for 2021, the parade will last all evening! Come visit the Float Village located on Fifth Street, where businesses and organizations create floats and other displays to light up the town. This year the floats stay in one place and spectators stroll by to admire them.
Fifth Street will be closed from Minnesota Avenue to Wilbur’s, both Friday and Saturday. Decorating begins Friday at 8 a.m. The Float Village will be a great place to gather around cozy fire pits, enjoy live music and song, and lights galore. Floats can be delivered between 8-10 a.m. Saturday.
The Candy Walk for Kids will be Saturday from 5-6 p.m. on Fifth. Candy will be handed out to children who pass by the floats and displays. Kids can decorate their candy bags downtown earlier that day at the old theater building.
• Fill the Festival of Lights Fish House with toys! Donations of new toys or money will go to First National Bank’s 36th annual Toys For Kids. The Fish House also will be set up on Fifth Street both Friday and Saturday. The goal is to have the fish house full by the end of the weekend. Your help will make someone’s Christmas brighter.
• Village Square will again be the home of Community Giving Tree. The tree lighting, with live music by the Kellogg Duo, will be Friday at about 4:30 p.m. The tree also will be adorned with mittens where WHA teachers have listed items they need in their classroom. Pick a mitten, buy the item, wrap the present and deliver it to the Leech Lake Chamber. The WHA Student Council is heading this up this year’s Giving Tree.
• On Saturday, Walker Bay Theater will host Santa and Mrs. Claus for a children’s party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Not only will the party include a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, but there will be live reindeer to visit, crafts to make and snacks to enjoy. A children’s movie is from 1-3 p.m., with high school youth present to entertain and watch your little ones while you head out to shop the local stores.
• A virtual map of holiday lights will return this year, both in town and the surrounding area. If you live within 10 miles of Walker and have outdoor decorations, add them to our virtual map for everyone to enjoy. Click on the link on the Leech Lake Chamber home page (Leech-Lake.com) to register your display of lights. The Chamber will promote and share the link to the map so that everyone can follow the map to see the best lights in the area. This is one more way to safely view and enjoy the holidays.
• Stop in at Portage Brewing and find out more about the Festivus Photo Hunt, Friday and Saturday, 1-4 p.m. each day. Gather a team of four, bring your phone and be ready to walk around town to complete the photo hunt. Tasty prizes for all who complete the hunt; all ages welcome.
Other activities include creative craft stations located throughout downtown.
The “Walker Wobble” will start at Wilbur’s on Walker Bay Friday at 5:30 p.m. and continues around the town.
Walker Bay Live will be Saturday, noon-ish to 7:30-ish, featuring Kalliah and Blackwater at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. as well as local musicians the Kellogg Duo, Paul Nye, Kate DeLorenzo and more.
For more information visit Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/festivaloflightscelebration.
For information on how to set up a display for the Festival of Lights Float Village or other questions about events, call the Leech Lake Area Chamber (218) 547-1313.
