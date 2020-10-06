The Walker Area Fisheries Office released at the end of September a fishing report on Leech Lake and other area lakes.
The goal of these results is to provide information on findings and sampling activities on area lakes.
Leech Lake 2020 survey work
Reports of adult zebra mussels have continued mostly in the western bays but high concentrations have not yet been observed throughout the lake.
Monthly sampling of zooplankton (very small animals that fish like to eat) at five locations lake wide was initiated in 2012 and continued from mid-May through mid-September. Zooplankton densities and biomass do not currently show impacts from zebra mussels with not all 2020 samples being analyzed yet.
Standard July shoreline beach seining was completed with no walleye caught, but yellow perch were sampled at each sampling site.
Standard trawling that historically has been completed in August and has been used to get an idea on young Walleye sizes was canceled in 2020 due to the inability to socially distance while conducting that sampling and the number of staff that this sampling requires.
The annual gill net survey used to specifically target walleye, yellow perch and northern pike was completed from Sept. 8-18. Catch rates were above management goals for walleye, within goal for pike and just below goals for yellow perch.
Shoreline night time electrofishing for young-of-year walleye will be completed from late September into October and will be used to assess this year’s crop of young Walleye.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions Walker Area Fisheries staff were unable to bring volunteers in the boat during 2020 sampling. Also when not in the field, staff continue to work remotely from home. As a result the best way to get in touch with them is by email at walker.fisheries@state.mn.us
2020 Survey work
Walleye abundance and size range: The gill net catch rate of 11 fish/net was above the management objective range (seven to 10 fish/net) with very good reports from area anglers and guides in 2020. Lengths of walleye sampled ranged from 6 to 27 inches and demonstrated a balanced size distribution.
Yellow perch abundance and size range: The gill net catch rate (14.4 fish/net) was just below the management plan objective of at least 16 perch per net. Perch up to 13 inches long were sampled.
Seasonal angling pressure: Creel surveys conducted in 2019 and the winter of 2019-20 showed angling pressure was within historical averages. Additionally, a nighttime summer component was added to the 2019 summer creel survey to estimate the amount of angling that occurs in the first few hours after dark.
Walker area lakes survey
Electrofishing surveys targeting largemouth bass were completed on Moccasin and Hovde Lakes. Data was collected for age and growth analysis by the statewide bass technical committee.
Spring trap netting for black crappie, muskellunge re-capture survey (Little Boy/Wabedo lakes), and index of biotic integrity (IBI) surveys were cancelled due to the inability to socially distance while sampling.
Score the Shore, a lakeshore habitat assessment tool, was completed on seven area lakes. Go to www.dnr.state.mn.us/scoreyourshore/index.html to learn more
Standard surveys were completed on six area lakes with gillnet-only surveys completed on five lakes including the Woman Lake chain. Vertical gill netting was completed on Long Lake (DOW# 11-0142-00) targeting stocked rainbow trout.
Creel survey on Little Boy and Wabedo lakes took place from May 9 through Sept. 30. The completion report will be available in spring 2021.
Shoreline night time electrofishing for young-of-year walleye will be completed from late September into early October to assess the 2020 year class on five area lakes.
Walker area stocking plans
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no wild egg take took place across the state this year, meaning there were no fry available for stocking into lakes or into ponds to be grown to fingerling sizes for fall stocking.
The DNR will be purchasing walleye fingerlings from the private sector this fall. These fish and walleye from last year’s production will provide fish to stock some lakes in fall 2020.
Currently, and assuming some sense of normal operations returns in 2021, Walker Fisheries anticipate an increased take of wild eggs next year to backfill some of the missed 2020 stockings where feasible. Specifically, “make-up” stockings would be reserved for lakes on an alternate year stocking schedule, which would be looking at three consecutive non-stocked years resulting from the missed 2020 stocking. In other words, we would swap the 2020 non-stocked year for the 2021 programmed non-stocked year on lakes with an alternate year stocking schedule.
They will not double up stocking densities on lakes stocked annually where 2020 was missed. As we have learned repeatedly, higher stocking densities are often counter-productive to producing a year class.
In addition to walleye egg take on the Boy River, muskie egg take from Leech Lake is also scheduled for 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.