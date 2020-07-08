The Walker Area Food Shelf is asking the Walker community to accept the 2020 Food Shelf Challenge from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless.
Each cash donation received in the month of July increases a grant that proportionally matches the challenge funds. Using the grant proceeds from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless strengthens buying power and enables the food shelf to purchase food for pennies on the pound.
Since 1986, Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has targeted millions of dollars to strategically fight hunger in Minnesota. This non-profit funds the purchase and transfer of more than one million pounds of fresh produce, meat, and dairy products to food shelves every year.
Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless also provides grants for food shelves and food banks to get the equipment they need — like freezers, shelving and trucks — to be able to serve the growing number of Minnesotans who can’t afford enough food for their families.
Hunger Solutions Minnesota is the statewide organization that coordinates this challenge grant opportunity. Hunger Solutions works to end hunger via the Minnesota Food HelpLine and by advancing fair public nutrition policies on behalf of hungry Minnesotans. Hunger Solutions also connects Minnesota’s food shelves with funding and technical assistance to support the 9,000-plus daily food shelf visits statewide.
This year, food assistance is needed now, more than ever, due to the COVID19 struggle. With the help of generous donations, the Walker Food Shelf can continue its mission to feed those in need and ask the community to rise to the challenge. Individual financial donations can be easily made through:
• Facebook.com/WalkerAreaFoodShelf using Paypal or debit/credit card
• WalkerFoodShelf.com using Paypal or debit/credit card
• US Mail: P.O. Box 1101, Walker, MN 56484 (no cash)
In addition, the Clothing Depot, which is located inside the food shelf building, has reopened and will be available for shoppers Saturday between 9 and 1 p.m. Volunteers are using mask protection and social distancing. All shoppers are required to maintain social distancing while in the building, as well. Shoppers are limited to one adult per household for 30 minutes and the building is limited to four shoppers at one time to allow for safe distancing. Clothing, shoes, baby items, linens and jackets are available, however food distribution is not available on Saturdays. August hours for the Clothing Depot will be determined at a later date.
The Clothing Depot can be found in the north side of the WAFS building located at 8243 Industrial Park Rd NW. Entrance and waiting areas will be clearly marked. Non-food items (clothing, furniture, household goods, etc.) donations cannot be accepted.
Follow www.Facebook.com/WalkerAreaFoodShelf for important information regarding the food shelf and its continued efforts to serve the Walker community.
