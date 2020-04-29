The Walker Area Food Shelf continues to revise and improve on its ability to distribute food to community members in need.
Procuring food, maintaining a hygienic facility and protecting the health of clients and volunteers is a commitment that is vital to control the spread of COVID-19 and ensure that the entire Walker community remains safe.
Fortunately, there is no shortage of volunteers. The current healthy team of six to eight volunteers are required to wear face masks and gloves, maintain appropriate social distance, and comply with temperature testing every week.
The curb-side food distribution is the first, second, third and fifth Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday. Clients are served on a first-come first-served basis, however, no early distributions are available. Verbal registration is quick and helps to provide an efficient method to pick up food.
The overwhelming response from the community has enabled the food shelf to continue its mission. With the help of generous donations, necessary changes were implemented immediately and food resources were secured in order to serve Walker and surrounding areas.
Individual financial donations can be easily made through:
• Facebook.com/WalkerAreaFoodShelf using Paypal or debit/credit card
• WalkerFoodShelf.com using Paypal or debit/credit card
• US Mail to P.O. Box 1101, Walker, MN 56484 (no cash)
Although financial contributions are the easiest and most efficient way to donate, food donations can also be dropped off in person at 8243 Industrial Rd. NW every Tuesday during the open hours. There is a doorbell at the rear entrance.
The food shelf cannot accept expired food or any non-food items (clothing, furniture, household goods, etc.)
Follow www.Facebook.com/WalkerAreaFoodShelf for important information regarding continued efforts to serve the Walker community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.