Beginning in early March, the Walker Area Food Shelf actively took every step necessary to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in order to protect clients, volunteers, employees, community partners, and donors.
Executive Director Robin Wilson closely monitored reports and recommendations suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Minnesota Department of Health.
Acting quickly to secure a safe environment, the food shelf building was closed to the public March 16. By implementing a verbal registration, glove and mask protection and social distancing requirements, the first curbside distribution was offered to the community on the following day. By the end of March, state food shelves were considered an essential need and the fifth Tuesday of every month was added as a food distribution day.
Decreasing the number of volunteer staff helped to track body temperatures and possible signs of infection every week. Access to the food shelf building was limited and disinfection procedures were firmly in place to maintain a sanitized level inside the building. Reorganizing the building provided room to receive food and prepare food boxes for distribution. The ventilation system was also upgraded to insure necessary air flow patterns.
The food shelf continues its mission by connecting to the community via social media, radio and local newspapers.
“Those in need are the most vulnerable in a public health emergency,” stated Wilson. “And we are on the frontlines to serve them. Food distribution is Job No. 1.”
Moving forward, the Walker Food Shelf continues to develop contingency strategies in order to continue their services in a safe manner and without interruption. To join their efforts, individual financial donations can be easily made through:
• Facebook.com/WalkerAreaFoodShelf using Paypal or debit/credit card
• WalkerFoodShelf.com using Paypal or debit/credit card
• US Mail – P.O. Box 1101, Walker, MN 56484 (no cash)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.