Photo submitted

Autumn Pollock-Shimer, ambassador for Girl Scout Troop 275 (left), presents a $500 donation to the Walker Food Shelf Director Robin Wilson. Autumn sold 780 boxes of Girl Scout cookies this year and chose the food shelf as one of the organizations she wanted to donate the proceeds to. Photo submitted

