As the Walker Area Food Shelf continues to service the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a higher demand on the building’s mechanical systems.
The upgrades provided by Ike’s Heating and Cooling have been completed and their input created a true transformation. By donating more than $800 in labor expenses and offering the material at cost, Justin Issacson, owner of Ike’s Heating and Cooling, assisted the food shelf with the daunting task of improving working conditions.
Converting to natural gas was a major cost cutting decision, and heating the building efficiently in the winter was a top priority. In addition, upgrading the air conditioning system was necessary to keep the facility cool to preserve fresh produce in the summer months.
A clean air filtration system also was designed and installed.
“The clients and volunteers can breathe a little easier knowing that we have a filtration system installed, that was recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to curb the spread of airborne pathogens,” commented Walker Food Shelf Executive Director Robin Wilson.
The food shelf, located at 8243 Industrial Park Drive NW (547-1713), operates curbside food distribution from noon to 3 p.m. every first, second, third, and fifth Tuesday. The fourth Tuesday is open 4 to 7 p.m. Verbal registration only.
