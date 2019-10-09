The tables are set, pumpkins are out, ribbons are tied and stockings are hung, so it’s time to shop!
The Walker Area Food Shelf is ready to open the doors of this year’s Holiday Boutique fundraiser Friday. This two-day shopping experience is being held at 8381 Lake Land Trail NW. Signs will lead north on Highway 371, just 1.5 miles north of Walker, adjacent to the Boulders Restaurant. Shopping hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.
Shoppers will be amazed at the large assortment of decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, ornaments, stockings, glassware, and candles available for sale. Thanksgiving and autumn décor include glassware, florals, decorative figurines, serving dishes, wreaths and pumpkins. Halloween and spring items will also be available.
This will also be the last chance shoppers can purchase raffle tickets for the “Northwest Passage” handcrafted quilt on display at the Holiday Boutique. This king-size quilt was generously donated by the Northwoods Quilters and measures 82- by-96 inches. Tickets are $5 each and the winning name (need not be present to win) will be drawn Saturday at 5 p.m.
In addition to the assortment of community donations, the food shelf has also partnered with a few local vendors to support the fundraiser. Catherine Hanson will be selling her Touchstone Crystal by Swarovski. Her wide assortment of jewelry will find a spot on anyone’s Christmas list.
Brittany Lynch of Brittany’s Floral will also be decking the halls with some wonderful pumpkins, mums and all things fall.
“Brittany has always been a great supporter of the food shelf,” said Cheri Ford, executive director. “And she really makes us look good, literally!”
The Green Scene will also be on hand to feed hungry shoppers by dishing up a variety of soups and chili. It’s the perfect touch on a cool autumn day and Erin Haefele, owner of the Green Scene, is the best at what she does!
The cozy café will also offer complimentary coffee and hot chocolate throughout both days.
The food shelf will be collecting non-perishable food items both days to help stock shelves in anticipation of the holiday season. A free tree ornament is offered as a small thank you to those who contribute to the mission of helping those in need.
Go to Facebook.com/WalkerAreaFoodShelf for upcoming information, photos and updates. Flyers will be posted with local merchants and road signs will be in place during the sale weekend.
