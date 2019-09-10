The Walker Area Food Shelf is busy preparing their second Holiday Boutique for Oct. 11-12.
“With the wonderful support of Jarrod and Jenell Mankie, our fundraiser will be held again at their building on the hill next to Boulders Restaurant,” stated Food Shelf Executive Director Cheri Ford.
Clean, quality donations are welcomed on any Monday, Wednesday or Thursday through Oct. 10 between 9 a.m. to noon at the fundraiser site. Specific items include Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas as well as autumn and winter décor. Small furniture is also accepted.
Supporters of the food shelf are welcome to join in the fun as volunteers sort, organize and display the community donations. This spirited group meets every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at the fundraiser site. Walk-ins are always welcome.
Check Facebook.com/WalkerAreaFoodShelf for further information, photos and updates as the holiday boutique takes shape.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.