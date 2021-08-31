According to American journalist John Gunther, “All happiness depends on a leisurely breakfast.” Fortunately, the Walker Area Food Shelf is making plans to spread a lot of happiness around Sept. 11.
The community is invited to the 2021 Ethnic Fest Breakfast Opener at the St. Agnes Catholic Church in Walker. This breakfast fundraiser will include pancakes, egg bake, sausage links, fruit and beverages served from 8 to 11 a.m. Prices are $8 per adult and $5 per child under 10.
“The Chamber is so excited to have the Walker Food Shelf participate in Ethnic Fest 2021,” said Roxie Parks of the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce. “We always are excited to include our members and local businesses in our event. That is what makes us a community.”
After the breakfast, the parade starts at 11 a.m. on main street and Ethnic Fest will continue to fill the day with music, performances, crafts and cuisine from all parts of the world.
“What a wonderful opportunity to share our mission,” commented Walker Food Shelf volunteer Jennifer Rebholz. “Serving breakfast to our friends and supporters seems to be a perfect fit for us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.