The Walker Area Food Shelf is busy making plans for the 2021 Minnesota FoodShare March Fundraising campaign and will be one of more than 300 food shelves working hard to earn their pro-rated share of funds.
This is the only statewide effort where every dollar donated goes directly to food shelves to purchase food for those in need.
In 2020, the Walker Food Shelf distributed more than 165,000 pounds of food that represents an increase of 20 percent over 2019. The donations received during the March 2021 campaign provide assistance that is vital to continue the mission.
“I am excited and humbled by the support we receive through cash and food donations from individuals, businesses, religious and civic organizations during the March FoodShare Campaign,” stated Walker Food Shelf Executive Director Robin Wilson. “This is the largest grassroots effort to ensure that all of the food shelves in the state of Minnesota are supported throughout the year! All of the support received will go directly back into the community by ensuring that anyone who is hungry can receive food through the Walker Food Shelf.”
Super One Foods in Walker is also helping with a fundraising campaign by preparing food bags that are sold to shoppers for $10 and are then donated to the food shelf. These bags supplement the supply of non-perishable items that are included in weekly prepacked food boxes that the food shelf distributes every Tuesday.
Individual financial donations also contribute to the success of the March campaign and can be easily made through:
• Any local church
• Facebook.com/WalkerAreaFoodShelf using Paypal or debit/credit card
• WalkerFoodShelf.com using Paypal or debit/credit card
• US Mail – P.O. Box 1101, Walker, MN 56484 (no cash)
• In person at 8243 Industrial Rd. NW, Walker, during Tuesday business hours.
