The Walker Area Food Shelf is busy making plans for the 2020 Minnesota FoodShare March Fundraising campaign, and will be one of more than 300 food shelves working hard to earn their pro-rated share of funds.
This share is determined by the amount of money the food shelf raises as well as a $1/pound credit for food donations collected throughout March. This is the only statewide effort where every dollar donated goes directly to food shelves to purchase food for those in need.
In 2019, the Walker Food Shelf served 5,820 individuals by distributing 11,503 pounds of food. Of those 5,820 people, an average of 194 children (under the age of 17) and 43 seniors (over the age of 65) were served each month. The resources to provide assistance in 2020 are vital to continue their mission.
The March campaign starts with the third annual “Soup Pop-Up Sale” sponsored by the Green Scene Organic Market. Choice of soups include sweet potato coconut curry, potato bacon, cheeseburger and chili. Each tasty quart is $12 and can be ordered through any board member, by calling or texting (218) 209-2681 or by emailing an order to wafs.sales@gmail.com
Be sure to include contact information. All orders will be available for pick up at the Green Scene beginning April 1.
Another favorite fundraiser will be hosted by the Community Church of Walker March 22. The “Melodies for Meals” benefit concert begins at 2 p.m. with Irish music by the Hooly-gans featuring Kim and Tom Kusler and Ken and Linda Barber.
Following that, audiences will be treated to the Americana folk music stylings of Sound Hounds, featuring John Henningsgaard and Doyle Turner. These musicians are generously donating their time and talent to support the food shelf this year.
In addition, SuperOne Foods in Walker is also preparing food bags that can be purchased by shoppers and delivered to the food shelf. This helpful gesture ensures that non-perishable food items fill the shelves with the basic staples needed for those in need. In addition, many local merchants have donation canisters on display in order to collect cash donations to aid in the fundraising campaign.
Also scheduled in March are two church- sponsored pancake breakfasts. Hope Lutheran Church will host the first March 8 from 9 to 11 a.m., and the following week St. Agnes Catholic Church will hold the second March 15 starting at 11:15 a.m.
“I am excited and humbled by the support we receive through cash and food donations from individuals, businesses, religious and civic organizations during the March FoodShare Campaign” stated Robin Wilson, director of the WAFS. “This is the largest grassroots effort to ensure that all of the food shelves in the state of Minnesota are supported throughout the year! All of the support received will go directly back into the community by ensuring that anyone who is hungry can receive food through the Walker Area Food Shelf.”
Individual financial donations contribute to the success of the March campaign and can be easily made through:
• Any local church
• Facebook.com/WalkerAreaFoodShelf using Paypal or debit/credit card
• WalkerFoodShelf.com using Paypal or debit/credit card
• US Mail: P.O. Box 1101, Walker, MN 56484 (no cash)
• In person at 8243 Industrial Rd. NW, Walker, MN during Tuesday business hours
Watch for more fundraising activities to help support the WalkerFood Shelf during the 2020 Minnesota FoodShare March campaign. Follow future announcements, news and events at www.Facebook.com/ WalkerAreaFoodShelf
