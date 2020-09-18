The Walker Area Food Shelf is looking for volunteers to help serve neighbors who are experiencing food insecurities.
If you or someone you know is a healthy young adult and able to lift 50+ pounds, please consider spending a few hours at the Food Shelf every Tuesday.
You can help keep our community strong while working in a safe environment that includes masks, gloves and social distancing.
If interested, call (218) 547-1713 or email walkerfoodshelf@gmail.com
