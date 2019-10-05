Pictured with the check are (from left) Caitlyn Spitzack of Walker Ford, WHA PTO members Erica Frizzell and Heather Landreville, and Marilyn Hurd of Walker Ford.
Walker Ford held a Drive 4UR School event Aug. 8 for the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley PTO, raising $2,400. Since it first started back in 2017, Ford has given away about $20 million nationwide. Ford also introduced the almost identical Drive 4 UR Community event that benefits local community groups and nonprofit organizations. The dealership brings a truckload of new Fords to the event, and the organization brings its local network of fans and supporters. For every test drive completed, Ford contributes $20 to the organization. Pictured with the check are (from left) Caitlyn Spitzack of Walker Ford, WHA PTO members Erica Frizzell and Heather Landreville, and Marilyn Hurd of Walker Ford.

