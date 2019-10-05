Walker Ford held a Drive 4UR School event Aug. 8 for the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley PTO, raising $2,400. Since it first started back in 2017, Ford has given away about $20 million nationwide. Ford also introduced the almost identical Drive 4 UR Community event that benefits local community groups and nonprofit organizations. The dealership brings a truckload of new Fords to the event, and the organization brings its local network of fans and supporters. For every test drive completed, Ford contributes $20 to the organization. Pictured with the check are (from left) Caitlyn Spitzack of Walker Ford, WHA PTO members Erica Frizzell and Heather Landreville, and Marilyn Hurd of Walker Ford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.