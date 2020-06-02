Walker’s annual July 4 fireworks show has long been a summer highlight for thousands in the Leech Lake area. Without any hesitation, the Rick Voight Memorial Fund (RVMF) offered to manage and carry on this tradition.
The RVMF Committee believes the fireworks show is a crucial part of Walker’s July 4 celebration and wants everyone to know that they are honored to follow through and promise to provide a fantastic show.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, the Walker City Council and Mayor Jed Shaw, and Walker Joint Fire Department Chief Scott Winter have each given their approval for the fireworks show that will once again be shot off from a barge anchored on Walker Bay.
Jeff Holly, a member of the RVMF, feels strongly that Walker must have a fireworks show ths year, especially with all that is going on around us.
“It is an opportunity for Americans to celebrate our freedom and it’s a time to honor those who have served and those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for their country,” he said. “It is also a way to raise spirits, just as it was intended on our first Independence Day celebration held in Philadelphia, July 4, 1777. I think we could all really use a morale booster. The RVMF will dedicate all of its efforts to make the 2020 show one that will always be remembered.”
The Rick Voight Memorial Fund was established to donate back to the community. Some of their projects include city dock benches; the barge needed to fire off the fireworks in 2017; supplying the Wounded Warriors programs locally; supporting both the Laporte Take A Kid Fishing and North Star Shooting Club; and helped build the Walker City Park pavilion.
A number of donations have already been received, however, Holly hopes that the community will generously donate to support the new “Red, White and Blue Fireworks on the Bay Show.” To donate go to the Facebook page @fireworksonthebaywalker or the website at www.fireworksonthebaywalker.com
Send checks to P.O. Box 670, Walker, MN 56484, payable to RVMF, or drop donations off at Walker Home Center.
New for this year is a selection of Forever Fireworks merchandise on the website. There’s a variety of garments, stickers, can coolers, etc. All the money raised will go to the fireworks fund.
The RVMF committee members are excited to work with the many locals that have already committed to help make the event possible.
Jerry Freeman will provide crane service to place the fireworks barge in the water July 3; Northern Harbor Dock and Lift will supply the equipment and manpower to assemble and launch the barge; the Lakes Area Dive Team will secure the barge in place; and Ryan Pels will shoot off the fireworks.
The City of Walker will notify the public of any information regarding safe viewing and any restrictions they need to comply with, as it becomes available. For more information, call Holly at (218) 547-1515.
