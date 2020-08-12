The School Board Scheduled a public forum to discuss possible teaching models for fall classes while most sports are pushed to Spring Semester
The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) School Board met in person for the first time in months Monday evening to discuss the upcoming school year.
Superintendent Eric Pingrey reported three possible teaching models for fall classes. They are a full-time in-class model, a distance/online learning model and a third option where both are used in a hybrid model having students in class for two days a week and distance learning the other three days.
Pingrey said there will be a public forum to discuss possible teaching models for fall classes. The public forum will be held online Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m. The full plan with all options is on the WHA School website and can be viewed at wha.k12.mn.us.
Activities/Community Ed Director Travis Hensch reported that girls’ soccer is the only approved sport that can compete this fall. Both football and volleyball have been pushed to the spring semester and there has been no date set for when they could start.
Girls’ and boys’ hockey co-op agreement with Park Rapids ends this season and the future of the program is being discussed for future co-op possibilities with Pequot or Bemidji.
Hensch reported community education booklets are being printed and mailed out. Health guidelines and COVID-19 procedures will be followed for all activities.
Hensch told the board that area community education departments will be surveyed to gauge whether WHA can or should offer any community education program classes, while using Minnesota Department of Health and Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders as guidelines.
