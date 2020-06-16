The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is recognizing 56 wastewater treatment facilities in central Minnesota for outstanding permit compliance.
To receive this recognition, facilities were required to demonstrate consistent compliance with monitoring, operations, and maintenance requirements, submit all reports to the MPCA correctly and on time and employ staff certified by the MPCA in wastewater operations.
Hackensack, Longville, Walker and 53 other cities have received the award.
“The MPCA appreciates the considerable efforts by permittees and operators to protect and preserve water quality,” said Joe Braun, an Environmental Specialist with the Industrial Wastewater/Stormwater Compliance and Enforcement Unit at MPCA. “It is this kind of difficult work that has enabled Minnesota to significantly reduce pollution coming from point sources like sewage treatment facilities.”
A total of 311 wastewater treatment facilities across Minnesota are being recognized for the award. Minnesota has approximately 1,600 municipal and industrial wastewater treatment facilities. Community, institution, or treatment plant size were not factors in awarding the certificates.
A complete list of winners is available on the MPCA’s Wastewater Treatment Facility Operations Award webpage.
