Green Scene in Walker and Hemptress Farms are collaborating to bring awareness and education to communities on the fast-growing, up-and-coming hemp industry within Minnesota.
Hemp Fest will be held at Green Scene from noon to 8 p.m. July 17 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 18, rain or shine. The gathering will include live music, food and vendors.
In 2018 under the U.S. farm bill, hemp production was federally legalized effective Jan. 1, 2019. This has given way to an explosion of hemp cultivation (cannabis) to produce a variety of commercial and industrial products including, but not limited to, food, rope, cloth and CBD oil that comes from an extraction process and used to make products such as lotions and cosmetics.
“We feel it is important for people to understand this industry and the many benefits this plant has to offer right here in their back yard,” said Jeri Scovel, owner of Hemptress Farms. “Hemp Fest is a great way for those who are curious or have questions about what our state has to offer in this booming industry [to meet] those who are directly connected to it.”
Some of the businesses that will be featured at the fest and their products are:
Minnesota Grown CBD
CBD, Pre-rolls, merchandise
Grounded Gardens
Bath, soap, dog products
Crested River Cannabis
Topicals
Chollys Farms
Oils
Enviro Goods
Hemp clothing
Hemptress Farms
CBD chair massage, bath and body products
Vendors are still being accepted and can register for the event and CBD contest at Walkergreenscene.com/hemp-fest
