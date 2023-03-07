The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Team hosted the 51st annual Chuck Beckman Memorial Speech Tournament Saturday.
Twenty-eight schools were in attendance with almost 300 speakers. The tournament hosted 14 different speaking events throughout the day. There were three preliminary rounds of speaking with the top six speakers in each category competed in the final round, and the next six competed in an honor final round.
This was one of the larger tournaments for the Walker Talkers with tough competition in every category. WHA entered 15 speakers total and earned nine awards.
Competing in the honor final round of their category and placing were Sora Bauerly fourth in Oratory, Abagayle Audette third in Extemp. Reading, Julia Schock fifth in Drama and Madison Kendrick first in Drama.
Speakers who placed within the top six of their category and competed in a final round were Elijah Cox fourth in Prose, Leo Burns sixth in Humor, Natalie Resch-Seely fourth in Extemp Speaking, Ada Muller fourth in Discussion and Katelyn DeLost fifth in Creative.
In the team sweepstakes Staples-Motley, Moorhead and Thief River Falls took first through third respectively. WHA placed fifth overall behind fourth place Rock Ridge.
This tournament, which is held on the same weekend in March every year, is the team’s primary fundraising event. The funds allow the team to purchase items that keep speakers well dressed and prepared for tournaments. Additionally, the money raised from the tournament allows the team to attend overnight competitions that require lodging. And finally, hosting this tournament every year allows the team to continue to host tournaments.
Competing as a speech team in the northern half of this state can be difficult. Travel times to tournaments are often well over two hours each way, and these trips are made almost every weekend for several weeks. Maintaining tournaments in the area allows speakers to attend more competitions and get more experience in the activity without having to make lengthy trips to the south end of the state.
Above all, as a team, we are proud of the school we attend, and we enjoy the opportunity to showcase our school to speakers, parents and coaches from all over the state. We extend our deepest thanks to everyone who helped us make this tournament a success. Thank you to the administrators for making the building open and available. Thank you to the custodians for working on Saturday to keep the building clean and presentable. And most importantly, thank you to the parents who volunteered to serve food to the many students and judges. We could not have hosted this tournament without you.
Thursday the team will host the final junior high tournament of the season. Then, after a weekend off, the team will travel to Moorhead to compete in the NSDA Northern Lights Qualifying tournament.
