Walker Talkers medaling at the Chuck Beckman Memorial Speech Tournament were (front row from left) Leo Burns, Abagayle Audette, Julia Shock, Madison Kendrick, (back) Sora Bauerly, Katelyn DeLost, Natalie Resch-Seely, Ada Muller and Elijah Cox.
Photo submitted

The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Team hosted the 51st annual Chuck Beckman Memorial Speech Tournament Saturday.

Twenty-eight schools were in attendance with almost 300 speakers. The tournament hosted 14 different speaking events throughout the day. There were three preliminary rounds of speaking with the top six speakers in each category competed in the final round, and the next six competed in an honor final round.

