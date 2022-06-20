The 38-bedroom Walker Hotel that was sold to businessmen Severin Neumann and Seth Neistadt (above) is a new member of the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. The hotel has improvements to the indoor pool, hot tub and waterslide — a local favorite. The new owners are excited to reveal a new apartment suite that’s the perfect option for families or business travelers. “Everything is included to make our guests feel cozy and welcome. All you need to bring are clothes and groceries,” the new owners said. The suite has a full kitchen with a fridge, dishwasher, oven, dining space, living room, office desk, queen sofa sleeper, big screen TV and a private double queen bedroom with bathroom. The room is also available to companies for multi-day staff retreats. The Walker Hotel was originally built in 1990 by Jimmy’s Restaurant owner James K. Kellogg, and was an AmericInn that featured foam-filled block walls between rooms — a technique the company later trademarked as “SoundGuard” and advertised as “the sound lodging decision.” The hotel has a breakfast/meeting room that can accommodate small groups for meetings and birthday parties. Walker is situated on the shores of Leech Lake, the second biggest lake in Minnesota. It is also the main tourist center for much of the Chippewa National Forest. Walker Hotel is an affordable and comfortable option for travelers. It is located next to Jimmy’s restaurant and just one block from both the Heartland and the Paul Bunyan trails. For more information, visit www.walkerhotel.us.
