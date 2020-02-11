The Walker Just for Kix Junior Kix team took first place and the Junior Jazz team were second at the first Together We Dance Competition in Sauk Rapids.
The Junior team performed the routine “I am Here” at the Jan. 26 competition, and Junior Jazz the “Shotgun” routine.
