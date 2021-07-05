Mona Woodford and Joanna Pels (from right) hand the check to Chapter Vice President John Reuter and several other members.
Photo submitted

The Walker American Legion Post 134 Auxiliary Unit 134 presented a $1,000 check to The In Country Motorcycle Club Vietnam. Mona Woodford and Joanna Pels (from right) hand the check to Chapter Vice President John Reuter and several other members. Both organizations strive to meet the needs of veterans and their families.

