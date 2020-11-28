On Nov. 24, members of the Walker American Legion Auxiliary mailed 18 boxes filled with holiday gifts to local troops stationed all around the world
On Nov. 24, members of the Walker American Legion Auxiliary mailed 18 boxes filled with holiday gifts to local troops stationed all around the world — as far away as Japan. Each box contained 39 items ranging from toiletries to snacks.

