The Walker Legion Club recently gave a $2,500 donation to the ARCC Emergency Shelter. Commander Josh Cairns (left) hands the check to Bob Fuller. A non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation, the ARCC is located in the former Akeley School that in addition to the under-renovation emergency shelter, also houses a unit of the Civil Air Patrol, a large thrift store, library and gymnasium. The emergency shelter’s mission is to temporarily give a safe living space to regional residents who have lost their home because of violence or the threat of violence and who do not have the resources to provide for themselves. The shelter will also offer a haven for homeless and battered women, with or without children, from the areas of Akeley, Hackensack, Nevis, Walker and Park Rapids, and other areas of Hubbard and Cass counties that currently lack shelter availability.
Walker Legion donates $2,500 to ARCC
Gail Deboer
