Photo submitted

Walker Legion Commander Josh Cairns (right) presents Akeley/Nevis Food Shelf Director George Lueck (middle) with a $1,000 donation. Also pictured is Steve Greene. The food shelf’s new hours are 5 to 7 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month. The food shelf is located next to the Akeley Post Office.

