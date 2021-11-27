Legion member Steve Kuha presented the check to WHA School Social Worker Jolene Link.
Photo submitted

Walker American Legion Post 134 donated $2,000 to Jack and Jill’s Closet at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School. Jack and Jill’s Closet is a resource available to students in need of winter wear, school supplies and backpacks, self-care items and supplemental clothing. Legion member Steve Kuha presented the check to WHA School Social Worker Jolene Link.  Legion Post 134 has generously supported a variety of programs and resources for students at WHA throughout the years.

