Legion First Vice Commander Jenelle Mankie (left) hands the check to Golf Coach Carrie Johnson.
Photo by Dean Morrill

Walker Legion Post 134 recently donated $3,000 to the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Golf team. Legion First Vice Commander Jenelle Mankie (left) hands the check to Golf Coach Carrie Johnson.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments