Legion First Vice Commander Jenelle Manke (left) hands the check to ARCC Emergency Shelter Executive Director Allison Forte.
Photo by Dean Morrill

Walker Legion Post 134 recently gave a generous donation of $30,000 to the ARCC Emergency Shelter that is located in Akeley Regional Community Center. Legion First Vice Commander Jenelle Manke (left) hands the check to ARCC Emergency Shelter Executive Director Allison Forte. The shelter will work in conjunction with the Family Safety Networks in Cass, Hubbard and Clearwater counties to assist women and children experiencing domestic violence. The facility, licensed for 22 beds — including infants and children — will open in phases.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments