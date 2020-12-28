Walker Legion Commander Josh Cairns presents Wolf Pack Golf Coach Carrie Johnson with a $2,000 donation.
Walker Legion Commander Josh Cairns presents Wolf Pack Golf Coach Carrie Johnson with a $2,000 donation. Wolf Pack Golf is a self-funded sports program. If you want to support the team, send donations to P.O. Box 177, Walker, MN 56484 c/o Wolf Pack Golf.

