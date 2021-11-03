In the short time the Wall of Honor Scholarship Fund for Walker-Hackensack-Akelety School graduates has been raising money, more than $40,000 has been donated with another $30,000 in matching funds also available.
Last week, Walker Legion Post 134 presented a check for $10,000 to the Fund.
The goal is to raise $100,000 for the endowment fund so multiple scholarships can be given out each year. The Walker VFW Club has already donated $40,000 to the fund and will also match any other donations up to $30,000.
All donations will be accepted, from $20, $200 to $2,000.
The Wall of Honor Scholarship Fund was created as a way to publicly recognize and thank WHA graduates for serving their country.
The Walker Area Foundation, which operates as a public 501 (c)(3) charity so all donations are tax-deductible, has set up an endowment fund that uses only the interest to pay for the scholarships so that the fund will never run out of money.
Anyone who wants to donate to the Wall of Honor Scholarship Fund can send a check made out to the Walker Area Foundation (WAF) to Kelly Nelson, Box 112, Walker, MN 56484.
