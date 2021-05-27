The new officers are (from left) Tony Sauer Historian, Nate Morrison Sergeant at Arms, Doug Glassman Service Officer, Fred Rogers Finance Officer, Gary White Chaplain, Bob Renowski Second Vice Commander and Ryan Pels Commander. Not pictured is Jenelle Mankie First Vice Commander.
Photo by Norm Franke

Walker Legion Post 134 installed their officers for the next year at the May membership meeting. The new officers are (from left) Tony Sauer Historian, Nate Morrison Sergeant at Arms, Doug Glassman Service Officer, Fred Rogers Finance Officer, Gary White Chaplain, Bob Renowski Second Vice Commander and Ryan Pels Commander. Not pictured is Jenelle Mankie First Vice Commander.

