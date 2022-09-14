The Walker American Legion Club made a proposal to the city council Sept. 6 to build a “Tribute to the Veterans” memorial in the city park as a tribute to area veterans.

During the presentation, Legion member and former commander Dutch Schultz outlined the project that would be located behind the basketball court and east of the rest rooms. It would be 35 feet wide by 31 feet deep.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments