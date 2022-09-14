The Walker American Legion Club made a proposal to the city council Sept. 6 to build a “Tribute to the Veterans” memorial in the city park as a tribute to area veterans.
During the presentation, Legion member and former commander Dutch Schultz outlined the project that would be located behind the basketball court and east of the rest rooms. It would be 35 feet wide by 31 feet deep.
The memorial would include a granite base statue, a 40- to 50-foot American Flag, POW/MIA flag, all five service flags with emblems on pedestals and a couple of benches all surrounded by a 6-inch retaining wall. The plan also includes a future sidewalk with brick pavers.
A few months ago when the idea was first proposed, the council thought an area out on Highway 34 going toward Akeley would be the best location.
“The ideal site that we believe will give us the recognition and visibility for this tribute would be in the city park because that is where all the traffic is,” Schultz stated. “If we’re going to recognize veterans and build a tribute to them, putting it on Highway 34 where there is 10 or 20 percent of the traffic — I don’t think that’s the right place.”
“It’s a great idea and would be a nice addition, but we’re running out of room,” said Councilor Char Moore.
Both Councilors Jim Senenfelder and Gary Wilkening agreed.
“Other than that I like the idea. I like the concept. I think it looks great and I think you came up with a great plan.” Senenfelder added.
Mayor Annie McMurrin thought the design was beautiful. “I think it would be very beautiful there by the lake.”
When asked about maintenance and insurance, Schultz said besides changing flag ropes and flags, there’s not a lot of maintenance. He said he couldn’t speak about insurance as the Legion membership would have to decide that.
Senenfelder also brought up that the park is not handicap compliant and that it needs to be addressed so people in wheelchairs can to get to the rest rooms and enclosures.
The council decided to send it back to the Park Board, and asked Schultz if he could attend the Board’s Sept. 27 meeting to explain the project to them.
City Park Use ordinance
The council also addressed the City Park Use ordinance, ultimately passing a motion to only allow nonprofits to sell food and beverages.
Discussion included cleaning up the language on how the city wants the park to be used. The council and City Attorney John Valen agreed the ordinance is hard to understand.
Mayor McMurrin, and Councilors Moore and Wilkening voted in favor of allowing only nonprofits to sell food and beverage in the park, while Councilors Mary Beth Hanson and Senenfelder voted against the motion
Senenfelder pointed out that other cities allow commercial businesses to sell food and beverages in the park.”It’s only for a couple of hours.”
2023 tax levy
The 2023 preliminary tax levy was set at 8.99 percent by the council.
The total levy is $1,174,456, which is $96,833 more than the 2022 levy.
City Administrator Hope Fairchild said Walker has one of the lowest levies in the Region 5 area, adding that the reasons for the rise this year are inflation and energy costs.
The council also adopted the preliminary budget and set the Truth in Taxation meeting for Dec. 5 at 6 p.m., when the final levy will be approved. The levy can only be lowered, not raised, at the Truth in Taxation meeting.
Ambulance garage lease
The North Memorial ambulance garage lease and taxing district was also discussed.
Back in August the council discussed the creation of a Cass County special taxing district for services from North Memorial Ambulance Service.
A group from North Memorial Ambulance Service spoke about the financial need to update the lease agreement that is set to expire in June 2023. The presentation also outlined North Memorial’s request includes a local tax subsidy on the coverage area; and adjusting the current building rental costs.
Walker is only a small portion of the district, and probably should not hold the license. The council agreed Cass County should have it.
The district area that includes communities in both Cass and Hubbard counties, must be approved by city councils, township boards and county boards to move forward.
After a couple of minutes of discussion after the recommendation of Cass County, the council decided to only ask for $1 rent on ambulance garage for one year as long as North Memorial Ambulance pays for insurance, taxes and maintenance. Last year North Memorial paid $64,000 to lease the building.
Fairchild said she would begin conversations with the North Memorial group to get their thoughts.
Cemetery clean-up
The fall clean-up of Evergreen Cemetery grounds will take place next week.
Cemetery personnel will be removing items from graves including fresh and artificial flowers beginning Monday. Anyone who wants to remove an save any items from a grave site need to do it by Sunday.
In other city business, the council:
Approved the consent agenda that included meeting minutes from the Aug. 18 council meeting; Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes from Aug. 29; the July Zoning Administrator report; Park Advisory Board meeting minutes from Aug. 23; city park draft projects list; Library Advisory Board meeting minutes from Aug. 16; Walker Police Department August report that included seven arrests, 16 investigations, 43 traffic stops and 85 dispatched calls; sales tax receipts dated Aug. 10; payment of $4,050 to Turf Tech for Evergreen Cemetery for August lawn mowing, work on injector system and replacing faulty sprinkler; payment of $2,572.49 to CivicPlus LLC for municode ordinance services; membership dues of $1,270 to the League of Minnesota Cities; and membership dues of $30 to Minnesota Mayors Association.
Approved resolution for lawful gambling by Garfield Lake Ice Racer Club at The Watershed.
Approved two resolutions authorizing the sale of excess city property, which was housekeeping for sales the city has already done.
Approved Walker Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes for July 25.
Approved resolution for a conditional use permit to build a duplex on west end of 401 Lake May Road with findings of facts and conditions.
Approved Library Advisory Board meeting minutes for July 19.
Approved an agreement between Meyer Group Architecture and the city for the public library interior design space planning consultant services.
Approved cost proposal of $4,100 to Geotechnical Exploration and Review from American Engineering Testing for the public library site.
Approved the Park Advisory Board meeting minutes for July 26.
Approved the Walker WELS Worship Station requested by St. Mark Lutheran Church for Sept. 12 from 7 to 8 p.m. in the upper city park for about 20-30 participants.
Approved payment of $7,750 to American Engineering Testing for Geotechnical Exploration and Review of the Northwest Area 2023 Street and Utility Improvement project.
Advised the next Public Works Committee meeting is Sept. 20 at 7 a.m.
Advised the Library Advisory Board meeting is Sept. 20 at 5 p.m.
Advised the next Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting is Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.