The Walker Legion Riders recently donated $2,000 to Eagle's Healing Nest in Sauk Centre. A group of Legion Riders traveled to the Nest July 25 to tour the facility and make the presentation (above). Walker Legion Rider Director Jarrod Mankie hands the check to Nest Director Melody Butler (right photo). The Nest is a non-profit that provides a home and services to veterans.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments