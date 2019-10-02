Walker Legion Riders give $5K to MMAF

The Walker American Legion Riders presented checks totaling $5,000 to the Minnesota Military Appreciation Fund during the monthly meeting held Sept. 26. These monies were raised during the “Ride for Vets” event held Aug. 17. Pictured are (from left) Legion Rider Officers Gary Kennedy, Mark Whade, Cheri Ford with MMAF, Jarrod Mankie, Mona Woodford and Fred Otto. Photo submitted
