Join in the fun at the Walker Public Library this summer. The theme is Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover.
The staff has lined up loads of fascinating activities, crafts and challenges to make this a summer of discovery. The Summer Reading Program is simple: You read books and complete challenges to earn prizes!
The program will be a bit different this year. Instead of the usual Summer Reading Kick-Off Party, the library be hosting a Virtual Ice Cream Social. This is where you’ll get the “scoop” on what’s happening at the library.
The party will be live on the Walker Public Library Facebook page at 10 a.m. June 3.
“We’ve planned a wonderful program for kids to make this summer a great time to read, learn and discover what’s available for their enjoyment,” said Librarian Carrie Huston.
“There’s a serious side to summer reading, as well. Research has shown that reading over the summer prevents summer reading loss. Kids who read recreationally outperform those who don’t. They read more when they can choose materials based on their own interests and pair that information with hands on activities,” Huston added. “Our library is committed to supporting that connection for all the youth in our community.”
If you’d like to participate in the Summer Reading Program, call (218) 547-1019 or email us at walker@krls.org to register your children and take advantage of all the activities we’ve got planned for them. We will use Seesaw and Facebook as our platforms for programming this summer. Program registration began Tuesday and is open to children 0-18.
Some of the activities coming your way this summer are:
• Live Storytimes with take home craft and activity bundles available for pick up
• Outdoor Storytimes and Storywalks
• Weekly STEAM experiments and activities with take home supplies available for pick up
• Summer Reading Program challenges
Call or email with questions or concerns. For those of you with internet access, follow Walker Public Library Facebook page to keep up to date on all of the summer fun.
The library is located at 207 Fourth Street. Contact (218) 547-1019 or email walker@krls.org
