All services at the Walker Public Library are available including browsing, computer use, and printing.

Computer use is by reservation only so call for an appointment. You may come in to browse or pick up materials at any time during open hours. If you prefer not to come in the building, ring the doorbell and someoe will come to you.

Hours of operation

Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The library is in the same location on Fourth Street. Call 218-547-1019 for more information.

