The Walker Library is moving and is one step closer to a new library!
The temporary location is 100 Highland Avenue NW, in the lower level of American National Bank. There is plenty of parking and space to provide all the library services you expect.
The Walker Library, in its current location on Fourth Street, will close its doors for the last time Oct. 2 at 4 p.m.
“We’ll need some time to pack up, move and organize our new space in order to open up again on Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. in our new temporary home,” said Branch Manager Carrie Huston. “When we open the doors again, we will be offering new hours of service to better meet your needs.
New hours will be
Sundays and Mondays: closed
Tuesdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesdays: 9 a.m. to p.m.
Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fridays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon
Call (218) 547-1019 or email walker@krls.org with any questions or concerns you may have in the upcoming weeks. Updates will be posted on our Walker Public Library Facebook page, as well.
You may wonder what’s happening with the current library building, or when and where the new home will be built. The Walker City Council is working on providing those answers as soon as they can.
If you have any questions regarding the building process please contact any Walker Council member or the city administrator.
