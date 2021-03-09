Walker City Councilor Mary Beth Hansen spoke at the Walker Rotary meeting March 2 about her search for a location for the new Walker Public Library.
The presentation began with a report on the city council meeting the night before where the possibility of purchasing the Lucky Moose property and building and renovating it into the new library was discussed.
“Some of the council members thought the building would not stand the test of time, but that the Walker Library Board showed that with an endowment fund set-up by an area foundation to cover maintenance costs, that would take care of problems that a rose after renovation was completed,” Hansen told the Rotarians. “The location is amazing for exposure, plenty of space for growth, nice green space and accessible by the walking and bike trail. The council, however, did deny the purchase of the Lucky Moose property. We currently have a drawing of a proposed new building and we are currently looking for some land.”
“The new building we had drawn up is about $1.3 million. We do have about $620,000 in the Library Building Fund, but we still need to purchase land and relook at the bid as construction costs have skyrocketed since we receved the bid,” Hansen said. “We are also going to the townships as to how they can assist us financially. The community needs a library, and the community uses the library.”
Hansen said the city also applied for a grant to connect Tower Avenue to Highway 371.
Rotarian Pat Kastning asked, “If the city of Walker and Shingobee Township are in a Joint Powers agreement for the fire departments, why couldn’t that same approach be used for this? Secondly, what is happening with Super One? Sanford was looking at the grocery store location and the library could move in there.”
“Super One has been on the back burner for a while, but talks may be starting soon. If we get the Tower Avenue grant and hook it up with the proposed grocery store location, it would be more possible,” Hansen stated.
Rotarian Barb Storm asked Hansen why the council turned down the Lucky Moose location.
“Their main concern was the log maintenance and interior mold, and without a commitment from the area townships they didn’t want to take it on,” Hansen replied.
Shingobee Township Supervisor Joe Sherman responded to some of the questions, adding that Shingobee Township, other area townships, foundations and potential donors want to see a plan prior to any financial commitments. Regarding the exterior maintenance, an endowment fund set up by an outside foundation that the city would receive a portion of would take care of maintenance expenses after the complete restoration to bring the building up to a brand-new status.
“We do need to move this project forward as the library cannot display about a third of what they have available,” he continued. “Also the Kitchigami Library System will be sending us several new computers that are dedicated to us and we will only be able to use one or two; the rest will go into storage.
“Sourcewell will be able to supply us with new tables, chairs and shelving that will reduce one great expense. We want to take a lot of the expenses of the library off the back of the taxpayers, and we can do much of this through fund raising and grant writing.
“We need to move quickly. As we get out of this COVID era, people are going to get out more and we want to offer a great library with much more space than what we have now.”
Jeff Holly, a Walker Rotarian, introduced himself as Kristin Holly’s husband.
“Seriously, where did the $600,000 come from?” he asked.
“Some are donations that come to the city on a regular basis, plus the Jarman Fund,” Hansen said. “After the sale of the old library we are near $624,000.”
“It seems like the city has been working on this for a time. I think for 30 years the city has known about this and they have not been able to accomplish anything. If the Friends of The Library can take whatever funds they have and go to Shingobee Township and say, let’s build a Library, I think it would get done that makes sense to the taxpayers,” Holly remarked.
“If there is a way for the library to say we are not an entity of the city anymore [it should do so], because any time a good idea comes up like the library in Walker City Park [the city rejects it]. We need to step away from what is not working. For 10, 20 or 30 years it has not been working.”
“The Friends of The Library have reorganized and we are reconnecting and working in a better way. I am very hopeful as we are working together right now,” Hansen added.
