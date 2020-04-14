While the Walker Library remains closed to the public, Branch Manager Carrie Huston is happy to announce that beginning Wednesday they will provide curbside service.
Curbside service will work like this: You may request the materials you’d like by calling (218) 547-1019, emailing walker@krls.org or using the online catalog on the krls.org website. When your materials arrive at the library you will be notified that they are ready to be picked up.
When you’re ready, call the library to arrange a pick up time, at which time materials will be put in a bag on a table right outside the library doors. You may then come and get them. Returns must be placed in the outside book drop.
Curbside service and telephone assistance will be available Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
It’s important for you to know that for your safety and ours all materials entering our building will be quarantined for at least 48 hours before they’re checked in. Any materials that you check out have been quarantined for at least 48 hours.
The library continues to provide eServices, free Wi-Fi, and personal assistance by telephone or email. Call if you need assistance with faxing, printing or copying.
“We are doing everything we can to provide you with as much service as possible during this time. Stay healthy and keep on reading,” stated Huston.
