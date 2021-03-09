Sherry Kiisa (left), a representative of the Walker Lions, delivered the $500 donation to Walker Food Shelf Executive Director Robin Wilson.

The Walker Area Food Shelf received a donation from the Walker Lions Club that is a good start to the March 2021 Minnesota FoodShare Campaign. Sherry Kiisa (left), a representative of the Walker Lions, delivered the $500 donation to Walker Food Shelf Executive Director Robin Wilson.

