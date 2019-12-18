A Walker man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Dec. 13 around 10:47 a.m. on Hwy. 371, south of Walker.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, Gary Allen Tufts, 61, of Walker, was driving a 1997 Chevy pickup south of the Y Junction on Hwy. 371.
Tufts turned to go east on 62nd St. NW, turning in front of Keith Eugene Peterson, 37, of Hackensack, who was northbound in a 2008 Chevy Silverado.
The vehicles collided, causing non-life-threatening injuries to Tufts. Peterson was uninjured. Both men were wearing seatbelts and air bags deployed in both vehicles. Alcohol was not involved.
Tufts was transported to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji and then was airlifted to a Fargo hospital. The State Patrol reports snow/ice on the road at the time of the crash.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Walker Fire Department and North Memorial Ambulance also responded to the crash.
