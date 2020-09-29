The Walker Park Board has an open seat for a Walker resident for a three-year term.

People wishing to fill the open seat may fill out an application and return to Hope Fairchild by email at hopef@arvig.net, drop off at City Hall, or by mail at P.O. Box 207 Walker MN 56484. Applications can be found online at www.ci.walker.mn.us or at Walker City Hall, 205 Minnesota Avenue West.

