Walker Police Officer Andy Erickson was recognized by the City Council at the March 2 regular meeting for his life-saving skills that took place Christmas Day.
Erickson was called to a Walker residence where he found woman bent over a sink choking. The husband told Erickson his wife had choked on some steak and could not breath.
After assessing the situation and seeing that the woman had already turned blue and was no longer breathing, Erickson performed the Heimlich maneuver. It took him about three or four thrusts to dislodge the piece of steak, at which time he heard the woman gasp.
He was able to determine that the woman was breathing, with North Ambulance arriving on scene to take over.
Presenting Erickson with a plaque were Walker Police Chief Wayne Tennis and Mayor Jed Shaw.
Three Walker-Hackensack-Akeley fourth-graders were also recognized for being finalists in the Minnesota Rural Water Association Poster Contest.
Mayor Shaw presented Elayna Freeman, Emylie Freeman and Eli Kuehn first through third respectively, with certificates and a prize. Elayna Freeman’s poster will be the city’s entry at the state competition.
First place receives a $15 gift card from Dairy Queen, and both second and third a $10 gift card. Each one also receive a certificate from the city of Walker.
City Administrator Terry Bjorklund gave an update to the council on the natural gas project.
In an email, Northwest Gas said they expect to start laying pipe for the transmission lines from Cass Lake to Walker starting in May, The goal is to get the town piped and extend the main all the way out to the Casino.
Informational and sign-up meetings will be held for the community in the near future.
At the beginning of the meeting, the council approved the consent agenda that included the police department monthly report, public works, fire department, park advisory and library board meeting minutes, and accepted the Cass County Sheriff’s Office 2019 annual report.
Library design approved
The design development documents for the new Walker Library and trailhead rest rooms were approved by the council and will now be sent out for pricing
HyTech Construction created the drawings for both projects, with costs estimates hopefully available at the April 6 council meeting.
The city is also negotiating a contract with American National Bank to have the library temporarily moved into the bank’s lower level, once home to Walker Bay Theater.
In other city business, the council:
Approved a resolution certifying that past due waterworks accounts and delinquent nuisance enforcement expenses for past due snow removal go onto the 2021 tax roll.
Approved waiving the statutory tort limits.
Approved a brewery license from Portage Brewing Co. for a brewer off-sale, off-sale Sunday growler and tap room on-sale Sunday license.
Approved temporary liquor license for Arvig Walker Area Community Center to host an April 4 wedding.
Approved Carol Longfellow’s successful six-month probation period adding an additional 50 cents to her hourly wage, effective Jan. 9.
Passed motion to review the resource officer agreement request by Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Superintendent Eric Pingrey. This will give Chief Tennis time to apply for a three-year grant and give Pingrey an opportunity to talk with area townships to see if they can help cover the costs for a school officer.
Approved the Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes of Jan. 27.
Approved an ordinance annexing land in Shingobee Township that the city owns.
Approved a resolution to authorize summary publication of an ordinance annexing land in Shingobee Township that the city owns.
Set a public hearing for March 30 in front of the Planning Commission on the proposed adoption of ordinance 2020-03.
Approved LU-2020-02 lot split with the findings of fact and condition, and waiving the application fee.
Passed a motion to use the 2012 Ford Taurus police car as a courtesy car at the Walker Airport once the Police Department receives their new squad car as a replacement.
Approved Park Advisory Board meeting minutes for Jan. 28.
Approved WHA Community Education use of both the upper and lower park for the Summer Recreation Program June 6-11, June 15-18, July 6-9 and July 13-16 from 9 a.m. to noon. About 60 youth will attend.
Approved WHA Class of 1949 request to put a bench in the city park with the Park Board determining the location at a later date.
Entered into a right-of-way agreement with Miners Inc. for the proposed new SuperOne Foods grocery store.
Set a public hearing for April 6 at 6 p.m. on the proposed vacation of a city street.
Approved quotes of $3,000 from Turf Tech for the spraying of Ah-Gwah-Ching, new Industrial Park road, Walker Bay Boulevard and holding ponds by Highland Avenue, $200 for the spraying of 130- by 60-foot area off Second Street, and $2,790 for the fertilizing and herbicide applications for City Park, City Hall and library properties.
Approved quote of $19,300 from Turf Tech for Evergreen Cemetery maintenance that includes herbicide applications and irrigation maintenance for the 2020 season.
Discussed the Cass County Recycling Center located behind Walker Home Center and how important it is to stay there.
